New mural being painted in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A new mural is going up on Atlantic boulevard, at the second location for Sierra Grille, a community staple for Tex Mex in Atlantic Beach.

“I think that’s like my whole mission of being an artist is to bring joy and color… There’s like a huge community here that’s like all trying to create cool walls here," said Ansley Randall, an artist and owner of “Jax is Rad”.

Randall has been creating murals in the Jacksonville area for about the last four years. Her latest piece took her about six days to complete.

The mural is decorating the wall of local TexMex restaurant, Sierra Grille. The 1021 Atlantic Boulevard location is the second spot for the community staple.

The owners and Atlantic Beach natives reached out to Randell for her help in turning the gray stone wall into something beautiful.

“Their whole aesthetic is very southwestern, like Arizona and they talked to me a lot about Mexican blankets. My whole thing is, I paint shapes and I do a lot of mid-century patterns and so that’s kind of like where I took inspiration from," Randall said.

Randall has painted other pieces in the area including a black and white one down the street.

She is taking her work international with plans to travel to New York City and the united kingdom to create more art. Through her business ‘Jax is Rad’ , she hopes to create a space for other artists to share ideas and become inspired