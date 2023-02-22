Mural inside old El Model Cigar Factory building chronicles over 120 years of history

The mural features José Martí, who fought for Cuban Independence from Spain. Martí visited Jacksonville in the 1890s to seek support for Cuba's freedom movement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of Jacksonville's oldest buildings has a new display commemorating its history.

The building at 501 West Bay Street downtown has been around since the late 1800s and was the old home of the El Modelo Cigar Factory, which became the largest cigar factory in Jacksonville during the late 1800s.

All of the building's history is featured in a mural right when you walk in.

"When I bought the building one of the things that spoke out to me the most was the rich history, I honestly couldn't believe it when I came across it the more, I started to dig the more I started to find." building owner, Christopher Campione, said.

Danielle and Ian Cleary are local artists at Heartspace Art and approached Campione with the idea of a mural inside the first floor of the building.

"It just seemed like a great opportunity to bring these blank white walls to life." Campione, who is the founder of Campione Law, said.

"The history of this building just lent itself to the story and it had a story of its own, so it was just our job to represent that." Ian Cleary said.

The mural features José Martí, a man who fought for Cuban Independance from Spain.

Martí made several trips to Jacksonville in the 1890s to seek support for Cuba's freedom movement.

"He had some stuff to say that maybe people were afraid to say at that time. Portraying him was super important he has the highest detail of any person on the mural, and we really wanted to showcase his mission of freedom and not just freedom as well as independence." Danielle Cleary said.