Jacksonville Mayor announces new chief of Emergency Preparedness Division

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry announced the appointment of Andre Ayoub as the new City of Jacksonville Emergency Preparedness Division chief on Friday.

“Public safety is a top priority and being prepared for an emergency plays a big part in keeping our city safe,” said Mayor Curry. “Andre is an excellent leader and tireless public servant. I have complete confidence in his management and expertise during an emergency and am looking forward to working together to keep Jacksonville Jax Ready.”

Ayoub is a former police chief with 27 years of experience. He has also previously worked as the Chief of Special Events Division where he was the primary emergency preparedness contact for JSO, according to a release from the city.