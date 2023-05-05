St. Augustine Chemistry teacher arrested for transmitting harmful material to minors

According to a letter received by the principal, Kyle Spitzer was Snapchatting with a student offering to buy them vapes before sending an inappropriate photo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Augustine High School Teacher was arrested on Thursday. Kyle Spitzer faces charges for transmitting harmful material to minors and the unlawful use of a two was communication device, according to St. Johns County Sheriff's Office jail records.

The principal at St. Augustine High received a letter on Dec. 21st, 2022 about Spitzer's reported behavior with a student. This is when SJCSO launched their investigation into the teacher.

According to the letter, Spitzer exchanged Snapchat messages with a student offering to buy him vapes. Spitzer then reportedly invited the student to his home and sent the student a photo of his penis.

The victim was 13-years-old, according to Spitzer's arrest warrant.

The 26-year-old science teacher was placed on administrative leave with pay due to an HR investigation on Jan. 5, 2023. On Friday, May 5, a letter was sent to Spitzer from the St. Johns County School District notifying him that his employment would end when his contact was up.