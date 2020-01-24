Heavy equipment could be seen from a Georgia landfill Thursday. Federal and local law enforcement investigators started searching the Chesser Island Road Landfill Tuesday for clues in relation to a missing Clay County woman.

Thursday marked the third day in the search efforts for evidence related to the disappearance of Susan Mauldin. The State Attorney's Office, Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville FBI office are all offering assistance.

First Coast News Crime and Safety Analyst Mark Baughman weighed in on the challenges and potential costs associated with the search.

Four different teams totaling about forty members continued work Thursday, searching the landfill in hazmat suits. For the most part, the teams have been rotating on a twelve-hour shift.

With each and every passing truck that enters Chesser Island Landfill, Baughman said it becomes more difficult for investigators digging for clues into the disappearance of Susan Mauldin.

“It’s a tremendous challenge based upon the time period she was reported missing as well as the fact that you probably have debris or garbage being dumped daily," he said.

Mauldin's been missing since October.

Corey Binderim, a contractor, has been named a person of interest.

Binderim was arrested and faces a forgery charge in an unrelated Duval County case.

Jacksonville's FBI Office and local agencies have not released what they hope to find or what led them to the Folkston, Georgia landfill.

Baughman believes the search is for Mauldin.

“Based upon the amount of resources that are being deployed up there, I’ve got to believe they’re searching for her body," he said.

Baughman said the dig must be for something big, considering the number of resources, time and money spent on the search.

He estimates that search efforts for missing teen Iyana Sawyer cost nearly half a million dollars.

Crews are expected to continue searching the Georgia landfill for clues in the case of missing Mauldin through next week.