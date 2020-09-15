'It is scary,' Jacksonville woman lives in fear after repeated vehicle crashes into home, property

She said many of those years have been with a strong sense of vulnerability; waiting for the worst to happen.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Emily Lesesne, 79, lives at a very busy and dangerous road intersection. Her home is located on a corner where Clyde Drive, Addison Road and Lincrest Drive intersect.

Over the years a number of vehicles have careened into her property.

"If it hadn't been for that rail, they would have come into my house," Lesesne said. "It is like a racetrack."

Now retired, she has lived in her home for 50 years. She said many of those years have been with a strong sense of vulnerability; waiting for the worst to happen.

"Several years ago, a car came down Clyde Drive went airborne and hit my house, it came right in and put me in the hospital for 13 days," she said.

A few years ago the city installed this guard rail and it gave her peace of mind, but it has had to be replaced twice in the past decade.

On August 21st it happened again, she said she thought it was a thunderclap until she looked outside, a driver had run into the guard rail, which stopped it from reaching her home.

Now she is living with that feeling of insecurity again.

"I don't sleep at nights," said Lesesne.

Since August Lesesne has reached out to the City of Jacksonville Public works Division on Moncrief Road in person.

"I've been there three times and three times they told me somebody will be in touch," she said.

After they didn't, she decided to contact On Your Side.

"I am frustrated, it is frightening, it is scary," said Lesesne.

There is no question that the city has a number of road projects waiting to complete, but you would think when there is a safety risk involved, the priority changes.

On Your Side reached out to the city and was provided this explanation:

"The issue requires 7 posts with blocks and 4 sections of guardrail to address. Repairs will begin as soon as the barricades and other materials arrive."

They could not provide a timeline but committed to a resolution. Lesesne said she won't sleep well until the guard rail is repaired giving her the security she needs.