Stock up on hurricane supplies now! This weekend kicks off Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

The sales tax holiday begins Saturday, May 28 and extends through Friday, June 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prepared for a hurricane, or any other natural disaster, can be costly. The supplies really do add up.

For the next two weeks, Floridians can take advantage of the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday and help save themselves a few extra dollars (or more depending on how much is spent!) at the register. This holiday runs from Saturday, May 28 to Friday, June 10.

For the first time this year, people can also purchase items for their fur babies to prepare for the hurricane season ahead.

List of eligible items:

$2 or less

Cans or pouches of wet pet food

$15 or less

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less

Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

$30 or less

Bags of dry pet food weighing 15 or fewer pounds

$40 or less

Portable self-powered light sources

Pet beds

$50 or less

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: AA-cell AAA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt



$60 or less

Nonelectric food storage coolers

Portable power banks

$70 or less

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

$100 or less

Tarps or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Portable pet kennels

$1,000 or less

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

Floridians can use the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday as an opportunity to stock up their disaster supply kits with enough supplies to last every individual and pet in the household for at least seven days. Floridians can find a full disaster supply kit checklist here.