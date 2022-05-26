Stock up on hurricane supplies now! This weekend kicks off Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prepared for a hurricane, or any other natural disaster, can be costly. The supplies really do add up.
For the next two weeks, Floridians can take advantage of the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday and help save themselves a few extra dollars (or more depending on how much is spent!) at the register. This holiday runs from Saturday, May 28 to Friday, June 10.
For the first time this year, people can also purchase items for their fur babies to prepare for the hurricane season ahead.
List of eligible items:
$2 or less
- Cans or pouches of wet pet food
$15 or less
- Manual can openers
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
- Cat litter pans
- Pet waste disposal bags
- Hamster or rabbit substrate
$20 or less
- Reusable ice
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
- Pet pads
$30 or less
- Bags of dry pet food weighing 15 or fewer pounds
$40 or less
- Portable self-powered light sources
- Pet beds
$50 or less
- Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:
- AA-cell
- AAA-cell
- C-cell
- D-cell
- 6-volt
- 9-volt
$60 or less
- Nonelectric food storage coolers
- Portable power banks
$70 or less
- Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
- Fire extinguishers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
$100 or less
- Tarps or other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Portable pet kennels
$1,000 or less
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
Floridians can use the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday as an opportunity to stock up their disaster supply kits with enough supplies to last every individual and pet in the household for at least seven days. Floridians can find a full disaster supply kit checklist here.
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30.