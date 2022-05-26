Hurricane tips, plus sneak previews of FCN hurricane special

Hurricane season is here, so let's keep the conversation going and look ahead to First Coast News's special report - Hurricane Ready 2022: 40 Years of Forecasting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can catch the special report - Hurricane Ready 2022: 40 Years of Forecast on Wednesday, June 1 on WJXX (ABC 25) at 7:30 p.m.

Hurricane season may be stressful for some, but your First Coast News Weather Team certified by WeatheRate is here to take some of that worry away.

If you feel as if you aren't prepared for the season ahead, you may want to look over these tips of how to get ready before a storm threatens the First Coast.

Determine Your Risk

Develop an Evacuation Plan

Assemble Disaster Supplies

Get an Insurance Checkup

Strengthen Your Home

Help Your Neighbor

Complete a Written Plan

NOAA, the government agency that oversees the NHC and other environmental-related entities, forecasts 14-21 named storms with winds of at least 39 mph, or tropical storm strength, this season. This is above the average of 14 named storms.

With that being said, it only takes one. NOAA, or any other organization's, seasonal outlooks do not tell us where a storm is going. There may be 20 storms that all stay out to sea, which would still constitute an "active" season, but we are not impacted at all. Or there could be one, single storm all season long to be considered an "inactive" season, but it could land right here and create long-lasting impacts.

The point is: Always be prepared. It only takes one.

Useful hurricane tips from someone who has been through it before (a.k.a Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz):

Before a storm, consider taking photos and or video of your home and belongings. This can help speed up the insurance process if you need to file a claim after a storm. Therefore, you have proof of what your home and belongings looked like before the damage. With smartphones, it's even easier these days! You can create an album on your phone with the files and upload them to a hard drive or the Cloud.

Before, during, and after a storm, don't forget to go around your property and dump any standing water. This is good practice all summer long, but especially when a storm is approaching to help prevent swarms of mosquitoes. After a storm, there is a chance you may be without electricity and want to sit outside to enjoy any bit of fresh air sans air-conditioning. You may also need to spend more time outside to clean up any debris. Make sure to use insect repellent and try wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to avoid bites.

If you lose power for any amount of time, how do you know if the contents in the refrigerator or freezer are still good? There's a hack for that, too! Fill a water bottle half way and freeze it standing up. Once frozen, lay the bottle down horizontally in your freezer. If it melts during a power outage and refreezes with the water now lying flat, it's time to say goodbye to everything in the freezer.

Speaking of water bottles, freeze as many as you can before a storm or the anticipation of a power outage. You can then use these water bottles as extra ice packs for coolers to store food after the storm passes.

These are just a few tips and tricks to make surviving a storm more comfortable. Share yours on our First Coast News Weather Watchers Facebook group!

Sneak preview of Hurricane Ready 2022: 40 Years of Forecasting