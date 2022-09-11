Evacuation order issued for parts of Nassau County ahead of Hurricane Nicole

A shelter has been opened at the Callahan Multi-Purpose Facility.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County issued an evacuation order for Evacuation Zones A and D Wednesday as Hurricane Nicole approaches the First Coast.

A shelter has been opened at the Callahan Multi-Purpose Facility located at 543350 US Highway 1, Callahan. This shelter is available for the general population, individuals with special needs and for pets.

If you have special medical needs, please ensure that you have completed the special needs registration through the Department of Health. They can be reached at 888-353-8387.

You can also register online at https://snr.flhealthresponse.com/.

If you have already registered, you will be contacted by the Department of Health.

Everyone visiting a shelter should be prepared to bring:

Personal identification including Photo ID, insurance card, emergency contacts and your primary care provider’s contact information

Medical information including medications taken, dosage and doctor name/contact info

Any prescription and/or over the counter medication that you may need • Vital equipment for those who are electrically or oxygen dependent • Food/snacks, particularly those with special dietary needs • Bedding (sheets, blankets, pillows)

Sanitary supplies (soap, shampoo, sanitizer, disinfecting wipes)

Clothing

Transportation

If you need transportation, please call the Emergency Operations Center at (904) 548-0900.

Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return as that will depend on damages from the storm and associated assessments deeming it’s safe to return.

Information related to the storm can also be found at www.OneNassau.com