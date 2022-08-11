List: Shelters open in North Florida ahead of Nicole

Shelters are opening across the First Coast as rain and wind moves into our area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shelters are opening across the First Coast for those who may not have a safe place to stay during Nicole.

The list below includes shelter information in North Florida. When shelter information becomes available for our South Georgia counties, that will also be added here.

If you need special accommodation, please reach out to your county emergency management office to see if your closest shelter will be able to provide that accommodation.

Clay County

Zone A evacuations are encouraged

Special needs shelter will be located at Lake Asbury Junior High

Other shelters: Orange Park High School and Keystone Jr./Sr. High. Both are pet friendly

Duval County

There are no evacuations expected

Shelters will open Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Shelters: The Legends Center at 5130 Soutel Drive and Landmark Middle School located at 101 Kernan Blvd. Both shelters are special needs and pet friendly

Flagler County

Shelter: Rymfire Elementary, located at 1425 Rymfire Drive. This if for general population, special needs and evacuees with pets.

Residents utilizing shelters are encouraged to arrive by 8 p.m. and to bring their own bedding

Animals must be created; there is a four animal maximum

The City of Fernandina Beach is making MLK Recreation Center Auditorium a shelter for the homeless during Nicole.

Nassau County

There are evacuations ordered for Zones A and D

Shelter: Callahan Multipurpose Facility located at 543350 US Highway 1

Callahan.

Putnam County

Shelters: Ochwilla Elementary School at 299 State Road 21, Browning-Pearce Elementary School at 100 Marvick St. in San Mateo and Middleton-Burney Elementary School at 1020 Huntington Road in Crescent City

Special Needs Shleter: Kelley Smith Elementary School at 141 Kelly Smith School Road in Palatka. Residents must be registered here → snr.putnam-fl.com.

St. Johns County

Voluntary evacuations encouraged

Special Needs Shelter: Heath and Human Services Building located at 200 San Sebastian View Suite.

Pet Friendly Shelter: Soloman Calhoun Community Center located at 1300 Duval St, St. Augustine