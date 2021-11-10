FCSO: 2 wanted suspects arrested after being found with stolen vehicle, drugs

David Thompson and Buffie Simpson are being held in jail on multiple drug-related charges.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people wanted on multiple charges were arrested in Flager County after being found with a stolen vehicle and drugs, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, the Dispatch Center issued a BOLO for a silver Toyota with a stolen license plate from Jacksonville traveling eastbound on Palm Coast Parkway.

Shortly after, deputies found the vehicle unoccupied at the Race Track gas station. As the vehicle was being watched deputies observed a man and woman who were immediately apprehended.

The vehicle and tag were both confirmed to be reported stolen from Jacksonville, deputies said.

The suspects were identified as 32-year-old David Thompson and 45-year-old Buffie Simpson.

During questioning, Thompson told deputies that the car had been stolen from a business parking lot in Jacksonville and the tag was stolen from another vehicle. He also stated that he found the vehicle unlocked with keys in it and admitted to two residential burglaries in Baker County.

Thompson was found to have an active warrant for his arrest and was in possession of drug paraphernalia, according to FCSO.

During a search of Thompson, deputies found a black bag containing fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, suboxone, and a white pill that they could not identify.

Prior to the incident, deputies said Thompson was wanted for burglary in Baker County.

Additionally, he has an extensive criminal history in Florida for multiple charges including burglary, grand theft and possession of drugs.

Simpson was wanted for larceny in Baker County, deputies said. She also has a criminal history in Florida for child abuse, possession of drugs and shoplifting.

“Two more criminals made the mistake of coming to Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is another example of how the technology we’ve implemented throughout the county and within the Real-Time Crime Center helps us apprehend criminals and recover stolen property before they can prey on our community. I’m proud of our team for how this was handled and commend them for getting two more dirtbags off the street and into the Green Roof Inn.”

Simpson was also wanted and was arrested for her out of county warrant.

Thompson was arrested for Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Suboxone, Petit Theft, and two Out of County Warrants.

Both Simpson and Thompson were transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without incident.

Simpson is being held on a $100,000 bond and Thompson is being held on a $320,500 bond.