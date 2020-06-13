Live updates: Peaceful protesting in Downtown Jacksonville, against police crimes, racism

The protest is being organized by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, Take 'Em Down Jax and the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville.

Several hundred people gathered at the Duval County Courthouse Saturday to peacefully protest against police crimes and racism.

The protest was part of the "Stand Against Police Crimes and Racism," which was organized by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, Take 'Em Down Jax and the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville.

"Join... for the national day of action against police crimes and racism," the flyer read.

Protesters marched from the courthouse to City Hall.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was also in attendance, providing security for the event and say if you are not participating, to avoid the downtown area.