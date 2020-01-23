A 20-year-old man was identified as the person killed by officers during Tuesday night's undercover robbery investigation on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said Reginald Leon Boston Jr. died after being shot by officers in the 11200 block of Harts Road.

This is a photo of Reginald Boston Jr given to First Coast News by his mother. Boston was shot and killed by police during a cellphone robbery investigation on the Northside.

A person who arranged to buy an iPhone using a social media app told police he was robbed at gunpoint at 5:40 p.m. while trying to make the purchase in the 11200 block of Harts Road on Jacksonville's Northside.

T.K. Waters, JSO chief of investigations, said police responded to the call and set up an undercover operation to look for the suspected robbers in that same area. During the operation, Waters said officers made contact with three suspects in the 11500 block of Harts Road.

When officers attempted to arrest them, "a firearm was produced by those three suspects," Waters told reporters Tuesday at a news conference after the shooting. After ignoring officers' commands to drop the weapon, officers fired at the three males killing one, injuring another and arresting the third.

Police said the pictured firearm was "displayed" during the officer-involved shooting that happened in the 11200 block of Harts Road.

The names of the other suspects have not been released. Police said they were all in their late teens to early 20's. Waters said it's unknown if the officers were shot at.

Waters said the officers involved are R.W. Crotty, A. D. Henton and C.T. Cowan.

Crotty has been with JSO for 13-and-a-half years and the shooting marks his third officer-involved shooting.

Police said an investigation is currently ongoing into several other robberies that were reported prior to Tuesday night robbery and subsequent shooting.

Further charged are expected in the near future, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

