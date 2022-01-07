Human remains found in retention pond near paper plant in Brunswick, police say

Due to the nature of the chemicals and use of the pond, police say the recovery of the remains is delayed to ensure the health and safety of responders.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Human remains have been found in a retention pond in the Brunswick area, according to police.

The Glynn County Police Department says around 7:50 a.m., a call came in regarding a possible deceased person at Brunswick Cellulose, located at 1400 9th Street.

Brunswick Cellulose is a paper producing facility.

Glynn County Police and Glynn County Fire Rescue were advised of possible human remains in a retention pond. Upon arrival, remains were located and officials are still attempting to recover the remains.

Due to the nature of the chemicals and use of the pond, police say the recovery of the remains is delayed to ensure the health and safety of all police and fire personnel.

Glynn County Police will provide additional details as the incident unfolds.