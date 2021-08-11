Man found dead inside burned gentleman's club identified by Medical Examiner

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by JFRD personnel, according to police.

The man found dead inside a Southside strip club last month after a fire has been identified, according to documents obtained from the Medical Examiner.

The Medical Examiner says the body found inside the building was identified as Clayton Hampton, a white man in his 50s.

The autopsy report indicates that Hampton may have had drugs in his system at the time of his death.

On Nov. 7, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were called to the Mascara's Gentleman's Club at 10:10 p.m. in response to a structure fire.

The fire started in a storage closet on the side of the building, according to First Coast News crews on the scene.

After JFRD crews put the fire out, they reported that they had found the body of an unknown man inside the building.

The State Fire Marshal does not believe an accelerant was used in the fire.