How to watch the virtual memorial service Friday for Dr. Leon Haley

Dr. Haley, who died July 25 in a jet ski accident, was celebrated within the local medical community for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Leon Haley was laid to rest back in July in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, leaving behind a legacy that will outlive the scores of people who looked up to him.

Now, he will be honored virtually with a community memorial service Friday at 10 a.m. You can watch live here.

Haley, who died July 25 in a jet ski accident in South Florida, was widely celebrated within the local medical community for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic as the CEO of UF Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Haley previously served as the dean of Emory School of Medicine and deputy senior vice president of medical affairs at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

In 2017, Haley moved to Jacksonville to serve as dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville. In 2018, he was chosen as the hospital's first Black CEO in its history.

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Haley took an active role in the fight against the virus. In December 2020, he became among the first medical professionals in Florida to take a COVID-19 vaccine, inspiring many others to do the same.

"His last day at the hospital, he was giving vaccines here on one of our surgical floors," Chad Nielsen of UF Health remembered. "He walked the walk and he talked that talk."