JEA hosting 2nd COVID-19 vaccination clinic in honor of late Dr. Leon Haley

Haley died July 24 in a Jet Ski accident in South Florida. He was performing vaccinations on his last day of work in Jacksonville the day before he died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is taking place Thursday in honor of UF Health Jacksonville's late CEO Dr. Leon Haley, the first person to get vaccinated in Jacksonville and a former board member of JEA.

JEA is hosting its second clinic outside its headquarters in Downtown Jacksonville for residents who received their first dose at the Aug. 5 clinic, as well as those who have not yet received their first shot.

Haley died July 24 in a Jet Ski accident in South Florida. He was performing vaccinations on his last day of work in Jacksonville the day before he died.

“Dr. Haley implored the community to get vaccinated," JEA Managing Director and CEO Jay Stowe said in a news release announcing the follow-up clinic event. "At JEA, we are honoring him by hosting vaccination sites and encouraging JEA team members and all in the community who can get vaccinated to do so."

JEA hosted the first Salute to a Healthcare Champion event Aug. 5 in partnership with Agape Health. The second clinic is Thursday on Ashley Street between Laura and Main streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering both Pfizer and Moderna shots for those 12 and older, for free and with no appointment needed.

The event will feature two Jacksonville Transportation Authority Wellness on Wheels buses as mobile vaccination sites. Participants should park in the reserved metered parking spots on Ashley Street.

Masks will be required while waiting and during the vaccination process. Patients are asked to maintain appropriate social distancing.

Patients will need to wait 15 minutes to make sure they do not have a reaction after receiving their vaccine.