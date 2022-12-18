Homeless shelters in Jacksonville bring in more beds as temperatures drop

The dinning room of the city rescue mission will be turned into a dormitory during the night, with extra beds coming out of storage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A freeze watch and warning is in place for many areas here on the first coast through Monday morning and as temperatures drop down, our local shelters are opening up their doors to help those in need.

Due to low temperatures, the City Rescue Mission has increased its overnight capacity and extended its hours.

The dinning room of the mission will be turned into a dormitory during the night, with extra beds coming out of storage. The executive director says currently the mission houses about 300 people each night and will now be have the resources and space to serve about 100 more.

All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

This will continue as long as the temperature is below 40 degrees.

“Especially during this cold weather it’s really crucial that people come in and stay safe inside because it’s so cold, you could get frostbite or even die of exposure," Paul Stasi, the Executive Director of the City Rescue Mission, said.