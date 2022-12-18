Stars align: Hotels sell out, businesses packed ahead of sold-out Jaguars-Cowboys game

The game with play-off implications could bring one of the biggest crowds in Jaguars' history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The buzz has filled Downtown Jacksonville for what's expected to be the biggest crowd in nearly five years on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys always draw a crowd, but a Jacksonville Jaguars team in the playoff hunt will draw thousands to TIAA Bank Field as well.

Management at both the Hyatt Regency and Hilton Double Tree near the stadium said the hotels were booked up, filled with visiting Cowboys fans.

Many of those fans spent Saturday night in downtown, giving First Coast News an opportunity to check how much they paid for tickets.

"My ticket was roughly $235," said Renee Reid, who drove down from South Carolina for the game.

"Like $400," added fellow Cowboys Fan David Hall.

"For four tickets, like $1700," said Scott Bates, who bought his tickets early.

Regardless of if they'd be wearing teal and black or blue and white, there was no such thing as cheap seats for fans at the Jaguars-Cowboys game.

A quick look at Ticketmaster shows the game is sold out - aside from a handful of re-sell seats, starting at $150 for standing room.

It's a price fans are willing to pay, and a trip they wouldn't miss - like the dozens that gathered in downtown to welcome Dak Prescott and the boys to their hotel.

"We had this for months," said Bates. "I don't care about the season, as soon as they released the schedule, we were on it."

The last time the Jaguars packed the stadium like this was against the Giants earlier this season, when more than 65,000 fans filled the bank, but with the stadium already sold out and the only tickets left going through resellers, it could approach the stadium's record, set back nearly five years ago in January, 2018 in a playoff game against the Bills.

All the hype has put season ticket holders like Robert Favreau in an enviable position.

"It was $240 before this week," said Favreau. "I think they were at $500 a piece."

Despite the possible pay-out of selling his seats for this game, Favreau decided he couldn't miss it.

Especially when one of his best friends, Paul Thomas, happens to love America's team.

"I'm worth more than money to him," said Thomas.

"Ain't about the money," said Favreau. "It's about seeing my team."