Proud Boys protest at Tepey's in San Marco ahead of drag brunch

The 'Sleigh the Holidays Drag Brunch' is not explicitly age restricted, which is one of the issues the group has with the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on this story.

The Proud Boys have gathered outside of Tepeyolot Cerveceria or 'Tepey's' on Sunday morning ahead of a holiday drag brunch.

The Proud Boys, who are listed as an extremist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, have been sending threatening messages to the brewery about the show.

The 'Sleigh the Holidays Drag Brunch' is not explicitly age restricted, which is one of the issues the group has with the event. The owner of Tepey's says it is up to parents to decide if their kids should attend.

"It's just a show for people to come out and have a good time," said Luis Melgarejo. "Similar to if a parent wants to bring their kid to an R rated movie or buy them a rated M game, it's on the parents' discretion."

The Proud Boys can be seen protesting outside of the brewery with signs that say 'Drag yourself away from our children', 'Stop grooming children' and '18+ gets rid of us'.

Melgarejo has no intention of stopping the show and says his brewery will remain an inclusive place for everyone.

"To me it's similar as hosting trivia," said Melgarejo. "We do bingo, we do drag bingo, in addition to the drag brunches, to me, it's just another thing we can do to drum up some business."

Police and people wearing vests that say 'Peacekeeper' are also outside of Tepey's, along with the group. Melgarejo also previously told First Coast News he would increase security during the show to keep everyone safe.