Risk of rip currents upgraded on Thursday. Here's how you can spot them and stay safe.

Lifeguards changed the flags at their stands from yellow to red as of Noon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lifeguards across northeast Florida beaches have reported strong rip currents as of late Thursday morning. As of Noon, there had been three rescues for people in the surf on Fernandina Beach according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

The rip current risk will remain high through 11 p.m. on Thursday and there will still be a risk as we end off the workweek. The long period easterly swell from former Tropical Storm Cindy is combining with onshore winds to enhance the threat at beaches from Nassau County to Flagler County.

Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz caught the lifeguards in Neptune Beach changing the flags out from yellow to red, indicating the high risk of rip currents for beach-goers.

From yellow to red flags out at Neptune Beach (and all other northeast Florida lifeguarded beaches). Great view here from this @WeatherSTEM camera. Looks like a great day out at the coast, but be cautious if you venture into the water.

Rip currents are channeled currents of water flowing away from the shore. They typically extend from near the shoreline, through the surf zone, and past the line of breaking waves. The surf zone is the area between the high tide level on the beach to the seaward side of breaking waves.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

With conditions like this it's best to swim near a lifeguard or stay out of the water if you aren't a confident swimmer. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. These currents do not pull you under they only pull you out and away from the shore. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

It's easy to stay safe. The best thing you can do is stay alert and keep the forecast on top of mind. Take a piece of advice from these surf camp kids who help break down what rip currents are for us.

Enjoy this hot, dry day and play it safe in the surf!