Almost a dozen pulled from the surf in Jacksonville Beach due to strong currents

Lifeguards say "waist deep, is too deep" for Saturday's ocean conditions in Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Almost a dozen people were pulled from the waves by lifeguards in Jacksonville Beach on Saturday.

Red Flags are posted this weekend due to hazardous conditions that include strong currents.

Maxwell Ervanian, Training and Operations Officer with the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Division says lifeguards had eight calls for swimmers in distress and a total of 11 swimmers brought back to shore by lifeguard assistance.

"We are recommending bathers and beachgoers to stay in knee-deep water, today," he explained. "I am utilizing the expression "Waist Deep, is Too Deep", for today. If bathers choose to go in the water, swim in front of a lifeguard!"

Ervanian says if there is an emergency in the water, and there's not a lifeguard around, call 911 immediately.