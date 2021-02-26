Have you done the 9 p.m. routine? JSO reminds you to remove valuables from vehicles to prevent burglaries

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 13 firearms were taken from 11 vehicles earlier this month in a seven day period.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vehicle break-ins haven't stopped in Duval County despite several messages from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office against keeping your valuables in your vehicles, including guns.

"So many people leave their doors unlocked and I bet you if they check 10 cars, one of them will be unlocked," said Z Farhat.

He's the firearms sales manager at Green Acres Sporting Goods. He's familiar with JSO's 9pm routine - a social media campaign to get you into the habit of bringing guns inside and locking the doors.

"I would recommend locking your doors, locking your car doors anytime you aren't in your vehicle," Farhat explained.

That message has been shared dozens of times since JSO started the 9 p.m. routine in 2017. This past week, JSO says a gun, which was stolen from a vehicle last year, was used in an armed robbery last weekend.

And since the middle of this month, 13 firearms were taken from 11 vehicles.

"When these crimes are committed by one of these people, it's usually most the time from stolen guns," Farhat said.

If you have to keep weapons in your vehicle, Farhat says to keep a record of the serial number and buy a lockbox, attaching it to the frame of a seat for added protection.