Graduates on the hunt for jobs face challenges in pandemic-stricken market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Graduations look a little different this year, so do the job prospects.

Recent graduates face employment uncertainty even when there is not a pandemic. But with COVID-19 causing some companies to scale back or make cuts, there are still opportunities.

We turned to Scott Curry from the University of North Florida’s Career Development Center for help. Just over a decade ago, graduates searching for work also had trouble.

“It’s persistence, right," Curry said. "It’s just like 2008 where you may not hear back right away.”

A study by the University of Washington says it takes three to six months on average for recent college grads to find a job. The pandemic is likely to change those numbers. Unlike in the years following the 2008 Great Recession, which impacted financial and housing sectors the greatest, the COVID-19 pandemic has touched all industries and opportunities Curry explained.

He said something job seekers could learn — standing out on a virtual interview could catch an employer’s eye. A skill that needs to be practiced and updated along with their resume.

“Creating those great documents and applying for companies that you are a fit for them, but they are a fit for you," Curry said.

He explained knowing how to adjust to a situation and market yourself are key for long term success.

“People were expecting to come in and be in an in-person environment and I think for students the thing is to keep a positive attitude,” he said.