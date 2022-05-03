Good or bad? We hit the streets to talk about possible reversal of Roe V. Wade

The question on the minds of many is how this will impact not just pregnant women but their families and local communities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The possible reversal of the Roe V. Wade ruling is on the minds of many here in Jacksonville, with both supporters and opponents voicing their opinions.

Some Jacksonville residents are shocked that the draft opinion was obtained by the media

“The fact that it was leaked is pretty groundbreaking, rretty shocking in and of itself… as far as I know, it hasn’t happened anytime in recent history, certainly not with something as divisive or that has as many eyes on it," said Summer Plumb.

Some call it a step backward for women’s rights.

“It should be their decision I think it should be based on a women’s opinion and I think it will affect women and their families. So, to me I don’t think it’s a good decision," Chris Corbitt said.

Others applaud the expected decision as protecting lives.

“Long time waiting, so we’re very excited. We’re Christians, we love the Lord. We feel like abortion is wrong and when that baby is conceived and born, we feel like that’s murder," Bruce Owen said.

The question on the minds of many is how this will impact not just pregnant women, but their families and local communities. Data reports that unintended pregnancy rates are highest in communities of color, low-income families and younger populations.

Some believe that those communities could face economic hardships, or be forced to explore potentially dangerous alternatives.

“Women have a lot on them already, being mothers, wives, caretakers. It’s going to make it very, very difficult because yes they’re going to go out of state, they’re going to go underground, and it’s just going to go back to how it used to be before Roe V Wade," Letracia Chisolm said.

There are already restrictions on abortions here in Florida.

Gov. DeSantis signed into law in April 2022 a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks.