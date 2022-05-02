Florida politicians react to leaked draft that would overturn Roe V. Wade

Politico reports that a leaked draft shows the US Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe V. Wade. What are Florida leaders saying?

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — On Monday night, Politico reported that a leaked draft shows a Supreme Court decision will overturn Roe v. Wade and end federal protections for abortion.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the leaked draft does not necessarily reflect the final decision of the Court. With that in mind, he said his administration argued before the court in defense of Roe v. Wade and he believes a woman's right to choose is fundamental. He says that the Gender Policy Council and White House Counsel's Office are prepared to react when a ruling is issued.

He also said that he will work to pass and sign any bill that would make Roe federal law.

Florida politicians have released their own statements throughout Monday night and Tuesday. Here's what they've said so far:

Marco Rubio (R-FL): When Bernie Sanders tweeted that he believes congress must pass legislation that makes Roe v. Wade the law of the land, Rubio fired back.

Translation:



Let’s change the rules of the Senate to pass a federal law legalizing the killing of unborn children right up to the day of delivery https://t.co/0moVqUVyMC — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 3, 2022

Rick Scott (R-FL): Scott expressed his anger that the documents had been leaked and blamed Democrats.

The Supreme Court’s confidential deliberation process is sacred & protects it from political interference. This breach shows that radical Democrats are working even harder to intimidate & undermine the Court. It was always their plan. The justices cannot be swayed by this attack. https://t.co/S5eMGO0dxd — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 3, 2022

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL): Crist, who is running against Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor, said that if Roe V. Wade is overturned, the issue will fall to the states and he believes that should impact people's decisions at the polls.

If true, the fight for a woman’s right to choose will be left up to each state to decide… and front and center in this fall’s election.



We must defeat DeSantis.https://t.co/mvOsf9btxA — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 3, 2022

Rep. Val Demings (D-Florida): Demings said a decision overturning Roe v. Wade would be "appalling and dangerous" and said she would fight to make Roe v. Wade law.

But I tell you the truth, we refuse to go back.



The House has already passed legislation to codify Roe in federal law and protect America's women.



This is all on the Senate. They must act now to protect a woman’s right to make her own decisions. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) May 3, 2022

Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon (D-FL-14): The opinion criticizes cases like Roe v. Wade that reference an implicit road to privacy in the 14th Amendment, saying it is not rooted in history. Nixon argues that laws rooted in history are not always what is right.