A GoFundMe account has been set up by the community to help the family of Clay County deputy Ben Zirbel.

Zirbel is still in critical condition after he was involved in a serious motorcycle crash over the weekend.

On Sunday, Zirbel, a 12-year-veteran of the agency, was on his sheriff's office motorcycle traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard in the center lane when a Dodge pick-up truck carrying a lawn trailer attempted to turn left and failed to yield to Zirbel.

Zirbel tried to avoid the truck, but struck the back of the trailer and was ejected onto the roadway. He was transported to Orange Park Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

The family approved of two ways the community can donate to help out Zirbel:

1) You can donate funds to VyStar Credit Union account #7507565803

2) You can donate to the GoFundMe account by clicking here. There is a goal of $50,000.

