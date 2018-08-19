Clay County traffic deputy, Ben Zirbel, is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Sunday at Camp Francis Johnson Road and Blanding Boulevard, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

I’m at the scene of a motorcycle crash involving a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy. This intersection of Blanding and Camp Francis Johnson. Media conference will be held at 2:00pm at the Orange Park Medical Center. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/2hZgJz5SIm — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) August 19, 2018

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m while the traffic deputy was on duty. Zirbel, a 12 year veteran of the agency, was on his sheriff's office motorcycle traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard in the center lane when a Dodge pickup truck carrying a lawn trailer attempted to turn left, failing to yield to the officer. Deputy Zirbel tried to evade the truck but struck the back of the trailer, ejecting the officer onto the roadway. Rescue crews responded to the scene and the deputy was transported to Orange Park Medical Center in critical condition.

TRAFFIC ALERT: There was a serious traffic crash near Blanding Blvd. at Camp Francis Johnson Road. This incident involves one of our Traffic deputies who was on his sheriff’s office motorcycle. He is in critical condition.



READ BELOW: pic.twitter.com/rFgt5TvXe0 — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) August 19, 2018

Florida Highway Patrol will assume the investigation into the crash. All southbound lanes at Blanding Boulevard and Camp Francis Johnson Road remain closed due to the crash.

@FHPJacksonville will be assuming the investigation, though we will be holding a media conference at 2 PM. This is planned to be in parking lot H of Orange Park Medical Center, located at 2001 Kingsley Avenue. #CCSOFL — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) August 19, 2018

The driver of the truck suffered no injuries and remained on scene to cooperate with authorities. Charges against the driver are pending the investigation.

Though the investigation remains ongoing, officers warn against driving while distracted.

In a message from the agency, the Clay County Sheriff's Office states:

"On behalf of our members, and Deputy Zirbel’s family, we say thank you for the incredible support of our community. With thousands of messages being sent, we cannot respond to them all, but we appreciate every one of you, from the bottom of our hearts as we pray for all those involved."

