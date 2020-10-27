Glynn County inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

The inmate, named Clark Briganti, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday as detention officers distributed evening meals, the sheriff's office said.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been asked to investigate the death of a 61-year-old Glynn County inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at the county's detention center in Brunswick Monday evening, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate, named Clark Briganti, was found unresponsive at around 6:30 p.m. as detention officers distributed evening meals, the sheriff's office said.

A news release from the sheriff's office said an in-house response call went out as well as a 911 Emergency Medical Service request. Sheriff's office employees also responded and used life-saving measures on Briganti until EMS arrived, the news release said.

Briganti was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus where he was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office has asked the GBI to investigate the death, the news release said.