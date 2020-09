Police say Jessica Hanson, 36, escaped by posing as her cellmate and was released from the Pre-trial Detention Facility on Sept. 20.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville inmate is facing charges after she escaped from her cell over the weekend, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO reported 36-year-old Jessica Hanson's escape around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying she posed as her cellmate and was released from the Pre-trial Detention Facility two days earlier.

Less than a half-hour after the JSO report, Hanson was located, police said.

In an email, JSO said Hanson was charged with escape.