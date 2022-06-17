Fundraiser set up for Jacksonville doctor who died in traffic crash

"He was a father, son, brother and was well-loved by everyone he met," says the GoFundMe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of Bradford McGuire Jr., a former collegiate quarterback and Emergency Medicine doctor, are mourning his loss after a crash took his life earlier this week.

A GoFundMe says Dr. Bradford McGuire Jr. was a quarterback at the University of Louisiana Lafayette who successfully completed medical school at FSU College of Medicine.

The fundraising page says he completed his Emergency Medicine residency training at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Jacksonville.

"He was in a tragic accident on June 15th and leaves behind his son Cal, his future fiancée Dr. Kasi Hartman, his parents Brad and Kari and and 8 siblings. He touched the hearts of so many more over the course of his life."

The memorial page was set up by Brad's UF Jax EM community.

"All proceeds will go to Brad's parents Brad & Kari McGuire to pay for memorial expenses with the remainder of donations being put into a college fund for Brad's beloved son Cal," the page says.

ESPN Layfayette also reports McGuire was beloved in the locker room and by his teammates.

The outlet reports come of his teammates called him Tebow as "McGuire somewhat resembled Tim Tebow in looks, and played with the same kind of toughness."

The crash happened June 15 on the I-95 northbound exit ramp to State Road 9B, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash involved a single vehicle versus a barrier.