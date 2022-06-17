Serious injury crash, I-10 west near Chaffee Road involving garbage truck and disabled semi

Two rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after a garbage truck collided with a tractor-trailer on the shoulder.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A Waste Pro garbage truck collided with a disabled semi-truck on the shoulder of I-10 west Friday, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred just west of Chaffee Road at approximately 2:38 p.m., FHP says.

The garbage truck was heading west in the right lane on I-10 when it veered into a loaded semi-truck that was disabled on the right shoulder.

Both occupants of the the garbage truck were taken to UF Health of Jacksonville with serious injuries, FHP said.

First Coast News will keep you updated with any developments.