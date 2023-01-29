Unicyclist rides all the way from Maine to Key West

Avery Seuter wanted to raise awareness for sustainable travel and the East Coast Greenway by riding on a unicycle all the way from Maine to Key West.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The East Coast Greenway is one of the longest hiking and biking trails in the United States. And Avery Seuter rode it on a unicycle.

On September 8th, 2021 Seuter set off on a journey from Wells, Maine to Key West, traveling exclusively on his unicycle to raise awareness for the East Coast Greenway, which is a series of hiking and bike paths along the East Coast.

"For the most part it's just me," Seuter told First Coast News on New Years Eve as he cycled through Ponte Vedra, "I carry everything, my food, my camping gear, my clothes, on my bags. For me it kind of feels normal because I've been doing it so long, it's a lot like riding a bike"

Seuter was 19 years old when he started pedaling from Maine to Key West. He is believed to be the first person in history to make that journey on a unicycle.

On Saturday that journey came to an end in front of friends and family as Seuter reached the Southern Most Point of the United States. More than just a test of endurance, Seuter's trip was also a fundraiser for the East Coast Greenway. He raised more than $4,000 through Instagram and Facebook.

"That's all going to go towards the East Coast Greenway to help improve the safety of trails like this one I'm on now and hopefully it'll expand the network as well," said Seuter on Sunday morning from Key West.

Seuter began his journey on September 8th, 2021 as a 19-year-old. Nearly 5 months later, he celebrated his 20th birthday in mid-January while riding on the trail.

"Everyone I stayed with around that time, as soon as they found out it was my birthday they went out and got cupcakes," recalled Seuter, "so I celebrated 5 different times along the way."

He's going to take a minute to celebrate his unicycling journey from Maine to Key West and is undecided on a next challenge, but Seuter hopes this journey inspires others to learn more about sustainable travel.

"I encourage people to get outside when they can and bicycle or walk or do whatever they can to experience their community in a different way," said Seuter, "you end up seeing a lot more places that you might otherwise pass over."