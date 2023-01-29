Runners tackle 34 miles to raise money for Wolfson Children's Hospital

"They come from all over and different walks of life so it's just awesome to be able to support the kids, support the hospital and support this amazing event"

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of runners and walkers tackled over 30 miles Saturday morning to raise money for children and families at Wolfson Children's Hospital during the 14th Annual Wolfson Children's Challenge.

As the sun rose over the horizon, runners at at 121 financial ballpark headed out on a 34-mile journey.

In the crowd was Kim Hetrick and her 27-year-old disabled son. Born with cerebral palsy, he who spent his childhood receiving treatment at wolfson's children hospital.

"We got the best care there for him and they were just really there for us when we needed them and now we're in the adult world. It's a little different. We miss wolfson but he's doing really well," Hetrick said.

Hetrick will use a specialized wheelchair to push her disabled son onto the course and across the finish line. She runs with Ainsley's Angels, a group of parents, family and supporters who run every year.

"It's a lot of fun because we cheer each other on, the rider, even if their non-verbal they give us lots of laugh and giggles, and it's just a great team approach to running," Hetrick said.

The event started in 2009, when Paul Wilson ran 55 miles to raise money for his new born son who needed spinal surgery.

Fast forward to today, instead of the 55 miles, runners can chose between the 55k, 55k relay, 30k, or 1 mile run. 55 stories from current and former patients will be shared during the event, reminding runners of the strength and hope it takes to fight a health battle.



"They come from all over and different walks of life so it's just awesome to be able to support the kids, support the hospital and support this amazing event," Chris Busby, event chairman, said.

Over $110,000 was raised to purchasing life-saving trauma equipment and technology for critically injured patients.