Activist Ben Frazier appears before judge in Jacksonville after being arrested during City Council meeting

Frazier's lawyer, John Phillips, told First Coast News that during Frazier's first appearance the judge waived a bond and released him on his own recognizance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon after being taken into custody during the Jacksonville City Council meeting the night prior.

Frazier is charged with resisting an officer and trespassing.

Phillips says the judge looked at prosecutors for the state and said told them that they need to drop the case.

"We hope and will work to ensure charges will be dropped," said Phillips.

According to a police report, Frazier attended the Jacksonville City Council Meeting and participated in the public speaking portion of the meeting.

Police say the Frazier addressed the council during his allotted time and was notified via buzzer that his time had expired. However, Frazier continued to speak and was told that his time had expired by Council President Freeman and to cease his speech.

"The defendant refused to stop and continued repeatedly speaking loudly which began to gain a reaction from attendees in the crowd," the police report reads.

Police say Council President Terrance Freeman ordered Frazier to be removed at which time the defendant continued to speak into the amplified microphone. Frazier was approached by uniformed Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Officers and ordered to leave based off Council President Freeman’s order, police say. JSO says Frazier refused to obey lawful commands.

JSO says officers attempted to physically remove Frazier at which time he dropped to the floor and refused to make any effort to leave. Police say he was asked and ordered to stop resisting and peacefully leave but refused.

JSO says the defendant continued to passively resist police officers until being removed from the building. Once outside, the defendant was placed in a marked police car. Police say the defendant was cleared for potential high blood pressure and transported to the Jacksonville jail.