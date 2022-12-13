Video: Activist Ben Frazier taken into custody during city council meeting in Jacksonville

Inside the meeting Tuesday night, Frazier repeatedly yelled 'take them down' and 'I won't leave' before being dragged out by officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition has been taken into custody during the Jacksonville City Council meeting Tuesday night.

This amid mounting pressure again to take down Confederate monuments in Jacksonville. It was not on the agenda for the city council meeting Tuesday, but was the talk of protesters outside.

Frazier led the protest, renewing calls for the removal of said monuments.

Inside the meeting Tuesday night, Frazier spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting but went past his allocated time.

His microphone was cut off, but Frazier continued to shout 'take them down' and 'I won't leave'. The council directed the Sergeant at Arms to remove Frazier and another man who came up from the crowd to also cause a disruption.

Frazier was dragged out by officers with the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office and held inside a police vehicle.

"They have kicked the can down the road for far too long," said Frazier, before the meeting. "We're all sick of it. Time for us to act. Time for us to move. Time for city council to do the right thing. Stop expressing political cowardice and instead express political courage, integrity."

The city council has voted down Mayor Lenny Curry's proposed legislation and voted down proposed legislation by Councilmember Matt Carlucci to remove the remaining monuments.

This is not the first time Frazier has been taken into custody for voicing his beliefs.

In January 2022, he was taken into custody during a press conference hosted by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The governor asked anyone who is not the “media” to leave the area. Frazier argued that he had a right to peacefully assemble in a public building and ask DeSantis questions.

After some back and forth with staffers, Frazier was placed in handcuffs.