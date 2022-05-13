Florida men who allegedly dressed as cops, committed armed robbery facing life in prison

The men allegedly carried out the robberies while dressed as law enforcement, wearing black clothes, gloves and masks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four Florida men are facing charges after allegedly staging robberies while dressed as police officers.

Reginald Roberts, 22, Nathaniel Keith Carr, 28, Daniel Jackson, 29, and Chrishawn De’Earl Butler, 22, are all facing charges for conspiracy, robbery and discharging firearms in the commission of crimes of violence. If the men are convicted, they could all face a maximum of life in prison, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Roberts, Carr, Jackson, and Butler allegedly came up with a plan to rob people they suspected were distributing narcotics, the indictment said. Between December 2020 and April 2021, the men reportedly committed at least five armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties. Three of those incidents resulted in shootings.