Police say someone in a silver SUV drove near the school, and fired shots at a group walking nearby. The teen was the only person hit.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police say a 17-year-old boy was shot near Andrew Jackson High School Wednesday as school was underway.

The teen is expected to be okay, but the shooter is at large.

Police say someone in a silver SUV drove near the school, and fired shots at a group walking nearby. The teen was the only person hit. The teen ran inside of the school for help.

911 calls retrieved by First Coast News reveal someone contacted police saying the teen was shot in the abdomen. The 911 operator asked was the victim shot in multiple places. The person who called 911 replied, "yes."

First Coast News spoke with parents and students about the gun violence in the city.

A parent who wanted to remain anonymous says "I was shocked to hear of it."