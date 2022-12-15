Former JSO officer pleads guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report about Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca.
Former Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca plead guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity on Thursday.
The 48-year-old former police officer faces a minimum mandatory of 10 years in prison but could receive up to a life sentence. Carmona-Fonseca will also have to pay restitution to all of his victims and faces a life term of parole.
Investigators received a tip that an officer befriended a Clay County 16-year-old boy at the My Time Fitness gym in Lake Asbury. The victim, a high school student, believed he was going to receive workout advice from Carmona-Fonseca, investigators said.
Carmona-Fonseca requested the victim to send him photos on Snapchat with his shirt off, investigators said, and sent the boy full-frontal nude photos, photos of his face and photos of him in his police uniform.
At one point, Carmona-Fonseca sent a victim a photo of himself in uniform with the caption "you can call me your police daddy", according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.
Carmona-Fonseca had worked for JSO for 15 years at the time of his arrest.
The case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and is being prosecuted by United States Attorney Ashley Washington.