Former JSO officer pleads guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor

Former Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca, 48, plead guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity on Thursday

The 48-year-old former police officer faces a minimum mandatory of 10 years in prison but could receive up to a life sentence. Carmona-Fonseca will also have to pay restitution to all of his victims and faces a life term of parole.

Investigators received a tip that an officer befriended a Clay County 16-year-old boy at the My Time Fitness gym in Lake Asbury. The victim, a high school student, believed he was going to receive workout advice from Carmona-Fonseca, investigators said.

Carmona-Fonseca requested the victim to send him photos on Snapchat with his shirt off, investigators said, and sent the boy full-frontal nude photos, photos of his face and photos of him in his police uniform.

At one point, Carmona-Fonseca sent a victim a photo of himself in uniform with the caption "you can call me your police daddy", according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.

Carmona-Fonseca had worked for JSO for 15 years at the time of his arrest.