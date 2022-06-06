Attorney for officer accused of sending nude photos to teen asks judge for more time to review potential plea agreement

Alejandro Carmona, 47, is charged with using and attempting to use a minor to produce sexually explicit images.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer facing multiple felonies related to the alleged act of sexually soliciting a child online asked for a 30-day continuance Monday in Jacksonville's Middle District Court.

Defense attorney Steve Rockwell asked for the continuance to review a potential plea agreement. Carmona's next status hearing will be Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.

The judge is still anticipating a Jan. 3 trial date.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment against Carmona, charging him with one count of using a minor child to produce sexually explicit images, two counts of attempting to use a minor child to produce sexually explicit images, and one count of attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

For each of the first three counts, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and up to a maximum of 30 years in federal prison. For the fourth count, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and up to a maximum of life in federal prison.

In addition, he faces up to a $1 million fine and a potential life term of supervised release.