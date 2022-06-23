Former Eureka Gardens gets $45 million in property upgrades, changes name under new management

Eureka Gardens is now Valencia Way after millions of dollars in upgrades. The property manager says she's hoping for a new start.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The affordable homes formerly known as Eureka Gardens have had $45 million worth of renovations.

Eureka Gardens was deemed unlivable back in 2015 after failing a number of city code inspections. Now, the property manager says they have a lot more to celebrate at what is now known as Valencia Way.

“The company I work for, Millenia management companies… the goal is to make something better,” said Qwantesa Brown.

Brown grew up in Jacksonville and understands the long history of poor living conditions and safety concerns the residents of Eureka Gardens faced.

She says she and her team at Millenia Housing Management are devoted to changing that.

“Every property, every business has its own challenges and the goal is to overcome and see the light in every situation,” she said.

Renovations at Eureka Gardens began in 2017 after a series of failed safety inspections and a visit from Senator Marco Rubio demanding change.

Millenia Housing Management transformed over 400 units.

Estella Priest has been living at Valencia Way for 51 years. She says her favorite upgrades are the new heating and cooling system.

“We’ve got central air now, before we didn’t have central air, we just had central heat, but now we got central air,” said Priest.

Along with upgraded staircases, new appliances and new floors, residents have a community center and playground for children on the property.

The man behind the reconstruction says there were bumps in the road, but he’s proud of the outcome.

“We used every tool that we know how to use to make the best units possible,” said Chris Auvil, reconstructing manager.

Since remodeling, the property managers host different community events.

There will be a backpack giveaway in August. For more information, contact Brigitte Harris at 904-786-8000.