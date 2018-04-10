Jacksonville, Fla. – Tuesday night’s meeting with Eureka Gardens tenants and new management company, Millenia Housing, rolled out a $92 million renovation plan to transform the complex into “Valencia Way.”

Developers said the project should take up to 22 months to complete, with five weeks of construction on each apartment on the property. In the meantime, residents will be moved into an on-site hotel, which will be furnished and professionally cleaned from stay-to-stay.

While many had concerns about furniture storage, Millenia Housing officials said each unit will receive a pod that will be treated for pests, including roaches and bed bugs, before residents move back into their homes.

Developers said the lift stations are being evaluated by the city’s environmental department and will soon have all new electronics, new pumps and sewer lines scoped with cameras so they can monitor the condition of the lines, which has been budgeted at an estimated cost of $300,000.

Housing officials said, engineers are working to install isolation valves, so if another leak occurs in the future, crews will be able to shut down gas to one apartment, instead of the entire complex. Gas lines are not currently budgeted to be replaced because the move would cost millions of dollars and displace residents for several months.

Residents can expect to see construction by the end of the year.

