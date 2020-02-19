Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, joined by City Council member Matt Carlucci, signed bill 2020-0024 Wednesday, which will offer property tax rebates an effort to supplement the renovation of Valencia Way, among other local housing properties.

The signing took place at City Hall and offered the rebates to Millennia Properties, which owns Valencia Way as well as Florida properties Calloway Cove, Palmetto Glen and the Weldon apartment communities.

Valencia Way, formerly known as Eureka Gardens has been plagued with several issues over the years, with electricity, water and other utilities being cut off for extended periods of time. Recent renovations also resulted in residents being forced to use portable showers and bathrooms.

RELATED: Electricity turned off at two buildings at Valencia Way apartment complex months after gas was cut off for weeks

RELATED: Jacksonville apartment residents describe conditions as 'third world' at Valencia Way apartments

RELATED: Families forced to use portable showers, bathrooms in apartment parking lot at former Eureka Gardens