New sex charge filed against former Douglas Anderson teacher

Longtime vocal coach Jeffrey Clayton pleaded not guilty to a new charge of lewd touching and three other charges, but did not appear in court in person.

Prosecutors filed a new sex charge Tuesday against former a Douglas Anderson teacher pulled from the classroom and arrested in March, bringing the total charges against him to four.

Jeffrey Clayton's attorney waived his appearance and pleaded not guilty on his behalf to one count of indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of a minor, two counts of offenses against students, and one count of the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

If convicted, Clayton could face 33.6 months in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Clayton was a vocal teacher at Douglas Anderson for more than 20 years. His arrest warrant provides details on the investigation.

On March 17, a student's father dropped her off for a one-on-one voice lesson with the 65-year-old teacher. The student sat on a couch in Clayton's office while he sat in a chair next to her. He began talking about his "intoxicating" feelings for the student before he began rubbing her thighs, according to the arrest warrant.

Clayton reportedly began kissing the student, first with his mouth closed then escalated to kissing her with his mouth open, putting his tongue in her mouth, the warrant said.

When there was about ten minutes left in the singing lesson, Clayton stood up and began teaching. The student's parent picked her up and took her home, according to the arrest warrant.

The victim told one of her friends what happened with Clayton, which prompted a DCF employee and a Clay County Sheriff's deputy to visit the student's home. The parents then reported the incident to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the warrant said.

Investigators worked with the victim to record a phone call between herself and Clayton. The call lasted around 30 minutes and was recorded. The details of the phone call are redacted in the arrest warrant.

The victim provided screenshots of texts from Clayton - One of the texts from the teacher said "I feel freaking amazing! Wow!"

Officials said there were around 1700 texts between Clayton and the victim.