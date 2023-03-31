Breaking: Third Douglas Anderson teacher under investigation, removed from classroom

This comes after the arrest of longtime Duval County Public Schools music teacher Jeffrey Clayton, who is accused of lewd behavior with a student.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (First Coast News is not naming the second or third teacher that were removed from the classroom due to the lack of formal charges.)

A third teacher has been removed from the classroom as Douglas Anderson for alleged misconduct, according to a phone message send to parents Friday afternoon.

DCPS says Clayton submitted his retirement, effective March 28. The district has submitted the required Affidavit of Separation from School District Employment Due to Termination or Resignation in Lieu of Termination form to the Florida Department of Education.

Additionally, earlier this week, the district announced that a second teacher “was removed from the classroom and assigned non-teaching duties on or about March 1. He was reassigned to duties off-campus on March 9. This investigation remains open.”

Full message from Principal Tina Wilson received by parents:

I want to thank all of you who have written to me sharing more about your students personal experiences. All those notes have been shared with appropriate investigators.

Because of allegations received, the district has made the decision to conduct professional standards review of another teacher. While we follow the standard of presuming innocent until proven guilty, out of an abundance of caution, we will be moving (accused teacher) to duties off campus and without student contact.

If you or your student has information that might assist the district in any investigation I encourage you to share that with Dr. Tameiko Grant, who is leading these investigations. You can email Dr. Grant grantT1@duvalschools.org.

As you can see we are taking his allegations seriously, conducting the appropriate reviews, and will take the appropriate actions following the fact finding and conclusions. Well legally I cannot discuss these investigations, I assure you that any information shared with me will be transmitted to our office of professional standards as appropriate. Thanks again for your cooperation and support as we work through the situation at the school.

Full message from Superintendent Diana Green received by parents:

I want to make you aware that I am closely monitoring the situation at Douglas Anderson. As superintendent, I am very disappointed to hear of so many students and alumni whose high school experience has been clouded with these terrible memories. As a mom, I can completely understand what you must be feeling as you become aware of these are elevations. Because of my role in the employment process I cannot become personally involved in any investigation, but I can tell you two things.

First to do these investigations well from a legal perspective takes time. These processes tend to be measured in weeks or months. We take the time to do it right to ensure fairness and accountability.

Second on some things I’m not waiting. What I already know factually has compelled us to create an action plan addressing the student experience at DA. DA is a special place and is home to some incredibly talented students. But they are students, and every student deserves a safe and effective learning environment. We will be in touch with you on next steps within the next two weeks I greatly appreciate your partnership as we move forward together

If you suspect your child or one that you know is a victim, you should call the DCF Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873.