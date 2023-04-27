Flossie Brunson park had a grand re-opening for their playground

Lift Jax, Inc. believed it was time for a facelift for Flossie Brunson Eastside Park, as it has not received an update in two decades.

The park now has new and safe equipment for children and families to enjoy.

“This park is at the center of the eastside. This is in the heart of the neighborhood. We are right across the street from apartments and for many houses," said David Garfunkel, president of Lift Jax.

The playground renovation was about $400,000.

Garfunkel says the Jacksonville Jaguars, Florida Blue, the Chartrand family, and Friends of Jax Playgrounds helped fund the playground.

This is just one of many projects Lift Jax plans on doing in the community.

“This is the first project but we are going to be working with the city to put lighting in at the field. We got walking paths coming in. We are going to bring in new basketball courts and resurface them as well," said Garfunkel.

Garfunkel says the renovation of Flossie Brunson park was a big milestone for the organization.

Fidela Fields, has lived in the eastside for several years and says she is glad she doesn’t have to travel with her children to a different neighborhood for a high-quality park.