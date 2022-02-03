Jacksonville’s Eastside developments projected to bring new residents

Vice chair of LIFT JAX says with new businesses and renovations, they are seeing more people visiting the historic eastside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to see more people out and about on Jacksonville's Eastside.

Suzanne Pickett, Vice Chair of LIFT JAX says there’s going to be an influx of new residents as a result of new developments in the area.

“The sports entertainment district, with the development with the Jaguars, we have the Doro which is going to be apartments and mix use, and then we also have the union terminal warehouse," said Pickett.

The owner of the Avenue Grill, Kacheryl Gant, says she’s been seeing more foot traffic in her restaurant.

“We have seen like a lot of customers coming out to support the community as they always have, and they are going to continue support" said Gant. " That’s the best part about being a business owner."

Pickett says the businesses that are currently on the Eastside have been preparing and enhancing their businesses services, so they are able to serve more people who come to this side of town.

Dawn Curling, co-founder of Melanin Market, says they are doing just that.

“We’re working on façade improvements, we are going to get our buildings painted, pressure wash the sidewalks, and do new signage," said Curling.

Curling says she’s glad to see more people in the Eastside neighborhood, and she hopes to see more folks come out.