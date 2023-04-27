Twin Peaks announces tentative opening date for location in Jacksonville

The mountain-lodge style sports bar is known for 'Eats, Drinks and Scenic Views'.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular sports bar chain opening on Kernan Boulevard and Atlantic has announced a tentative opening date.

Twin Peaks will be renovating the former Cinco de Mayo location in the Walmart shopping plaza. The Jax Daily Record reported that the total cost of renovation was somewhere around $1.7 million.

The restaurant says it's expected to be open July 19, but that date has not been set in stone.

Twin Peaks began 2023 by opening its first locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Daytona, Florida; and Columbus, Ohio.

The mountain-lodge style sports bar is known for 'Eats, Drinks and Scenic Views'. It's also known by many as being part of the 'breastaurant' industry, meaning that the servers wear revealing attire.

Menu items at other locations include crispy mini beef taco, burgers, Nashville hot chicken, wings and flatbreads.

The concept recently signed two new area franchise development agreements to add five future lodges in Kansas and four locations in Central Florida.