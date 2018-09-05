Orange County emergency personnel are searching a pond Wednesday near East Colonial Drive and Gold.

Fire officials said the incident is an "active water rescue."

Our NBC affiliate station in Orlando is covering the incident and will provide more details as they become available.

MyFWC tweeted the following information out during the incident:

We received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy near Salem Dr and Marietta St in Orlando. We, along with partner agencies including @OCFireRescue and @OrangeCoSheriff are on scene and actively searching a water body. Updates will be provided as info becomes available.

A person who officials described as a credible witness told deputies they heard a male say "he bit me."

Search and rescue crews have been using sonar to search the pond.

Wildlife officials said there are alligators in the water, but there is no indication that an alligator was involved in this incident.

