Local News

Florida Highway Patrol warns, 'If you drive recklessly, we will find you and you will go to jail'

"We will not pass GO," FHP said, sharing footage of a Jacksonville motorcyclist speeding and weaving through traffic while fleeing, before being arrested.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol issued a warning to drivers via Twitter on Monday saying, "If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail! (We will not pass GO and we will not collect $200)."

Along with the message (and Monopoly board game reference), FHP shared video of a recent incident that led to the arrest of a Jacksonville man Bradley Scott Allen, 25, who was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding and other charges. 

"Allen's selfish acts on the roadway placed many people's lives in danger," FHP continued. "Make your holidays memorable, but not like this. Please drive safely. Thank you to the hard working troopers keeping our highways safe today."

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol
