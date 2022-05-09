Florida Highway Patrol warns, 'If you drive recklessly, we will find you and you will go to jail'

"We will not pass GO," FHP said, sharing footage of a Jacksonville motorcyclist speeding and weaving through traffic while fleeing, before being arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol issued a warning to drivers via Twitter on Monday saying, "If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail! (We will not pass GO and we will not collect $200)."

Along with the message (and Monopoly board game reference), FHP shared video of a recent incident that led to the arrest of a Jacksonville man Bradley Scott Allen, 25, who was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding and other charges.